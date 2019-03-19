Danielle Bregoli Sweet Sixteens Are Overrated ... I've Got A Better Idea

Danielle Bregoli Doesn't Want a Sweet 16 Party

Danielle Bregoli ﻿is too busy growing her business empire to be bothered with a lame-ass sweet sixteen.

We got Danielle Monday at LAX, where our photog asked how she's celebrating her impending 16th birthday ... Danielle says her people are busy planning a party for her, but she'd rather just kick it at home on her big day. Yeah, we're kinda shocked too.

Bhad Bhabie makes some pretty good points though ... fancy parties just never turn out how they're supposed to. And, who needs the stress that comes with it?!?

Of course, Danielle ain't your typical teen ... she's already got her own Snapchat series, futuristic billboard ad, certified gold single, a music vid with DMX and a huge endorsement deal. No wonder she wants a night off.

Skipping the birthday bash might be a smart idea after all ... good luck finding the millionaire a present.