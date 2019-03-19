Michigan Gymnastics Coach Punished For Banging Gymnast ... In Public

Michigan Gymnastics Coach Punished For Banging Gymnast In Public

EXCLUSIVE

The University of Michigan gymnastics coach who was arrested for having sex with one of his gymnasts in public was punished in court Monday with a fine ... TMZ Sports has learned.

39-year-old Scott Vetere was arrested back in October after cops say they caught him and an 18-year-old member of the UM gymnastics team banging in a parking lot near the Ann Arbor campus.

Vetere's been in court ever since fighting an indecent or obscene conduct in public charge -- a misdemeanor that carries a maximum of 90 days in jail if convicted.

But, court officials tell us Scott reached an agreement with prosecutors this week ... and got his charge reduced to a civil infraction. He paid off a fine and now the case is closed.

Vetere -- a former stud gymnast who was the 2000 BIG 10 Gymnast of the Year -- was suspended by UM after the incident last fall. He later resigned from his position and left the school.

We've reached out to UM for comment ... but so far, no word back yet.