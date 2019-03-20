Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford NFL Investigators Visit Florida Bar ... Seeking Bar Fight Video

NFL Investigators Visit Florida Bar Seeking Tyrone Crawford Bar Fight Video

EXCLUSIVE

NFL investigators are working the Tyrone Crawford bar fight case -- with league officials visiting the Florida bar seeking to view surveillance video showing the Cowboys star getting physical with cops, TMZ Sports has learned.

We broke the story ... the 29-year-old Dallas Cowboys defensive captain was involved in a massive bar brawl at the Coyote Ugly Saloon in Panama City Beach on March 15. Multiple people were hurt in the melee.

We know there is video showing Crawford shoving several police officers while the cops are trying to take control of the situation. Crawford has not been arrested or charged with a crime.

But now, the NFL is on the case ... we're told league investigators visited the Coyote Ugly on Tuesday hoping to view any footage which could show Crawford's involvement.

Unclear if the bar agreed to let investigators watch the video.

According to the police report, the bar DOES have surveillance inside the Saloon ... but the responding cops noted there were several blind spots that missed key moments in the altercation.

As we previously reported, footage from OUTSIDE the bar shows Crawford barreling through two cops and shoving two OTHER cops while they tried to arrest one of the alleged combatants.

The league has disciplined players in the past for violating the league's Personal Conduct Policy despite not being arrested, charged or convicted of a crime ... which means Crawford could be punished if the NFL finds his actions violated the PCP.

We've reached out to Crawford and the Dallas Cowboys but they haven't commented on the situation.

We also reached out to the NFL regarding their investigation but they aren't commenting either.