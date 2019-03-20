Paul Pogba Buys World Cup Champ Rings ... For Team France!

Paul Pogba Buys World Cup Championship Rings For Team France

What's better than winning the World Cup?? NOTHING ... well, unless Paul Pogba is your teammate ... 'cause the French superstar hooked up his ENTIRE team with championship rings!!

PP and the French national team brought home the FIFA World Cup Trophy last summer ... and the 26-year-old midfielder says he wanted to thank his teammates with "a small gesture."

The rings -- made by Jason of Beverly Hills -- were designed to resemble NBA or NFL championship rings ... complete with the French National team logo and "World Champions" across the face.

The pieces are composed of 3 carats of white diamonds, rubies and sapphires ... and feature the trophy and an outline of France.

Pogba talked about the gesture with reporters on Wednesday ... saying "It's a small gesture after winning a World Cup with great players. I consider them my family. It's a small gift from me."

Candidate for teammate of the year right here.