R. Kelly Joycelyn Savage Wants To Meet With Her Parents ... But Only In Chicago

R. Kelly's Team Says Joycelyn Savage Will Only Meet Her Parents in Chicago

Exclusive Details

R. Kelly's team is having a hard time arranging a meeting between Joycelyn Savage and her parents ... because both sides can't agree on a location.

R. Kelly's rep, Darrell Johnson, tells TMZ ... Joycelyn is not opposed to meeting with her mom and dad, but she only wants to meet them in Chicago. We're told the Savage family wants to meet Joycelyn at her grandmother's home -- which is outside the Windy City -- because Grandma's battling cancer.

The Savages have made it clear from the beginning ... they want to meet in a neutral location outside of Chicago.

So, both sides remain at a standstill ... even though it's been two weeks since R. Kelly's team agreed to set up a meeting between Joycelyn and her fam.

The Savages' family attorney, Gerald Griggs, tells TMZ ... there's no planned meeting in place, and he can't force one to happen.

#RKelly’s publicist gets fired up when I asked him about allowing #AzrielClary and #JoycelynSavage’s families to see their daughters. Darrell Johnson previously said he was working on allowing those families to see their daughters. @MichaelAvenatti @AttorneyGriggs @fox32news pic.twitter.com/TwYzO0VQ6n — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) March 22, 2019

Earlier Friday, Kelly's publicist was asked about orchestrating a meeting between Joycelyn and her family ... but he dodged the question.

As we've reported ... whenever the meeting goes down, the Savages plan to bring a psychologist with them to evaluate their daughter.

Joycelyn is alleged to be one of Kelly's "sex slaves" and the Savages have been doing everything they can to set up a face-to-face meeting with her.