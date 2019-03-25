Pro Motorcycle Racers Suspended Over Insane Brawl

Pro Motorcycle Racers Suspended Over Insane Brawl On the Track!

Breaking News

WHOAAA!!!!!

Two pro motorcycle racers just got hit with 2-year suspensions over one of the CRAZIEST fights we've ever seen on a race track!!

It all went down at the National Motorbike Championship in February in Costa Rica -- where racer Marion Calvo got pissed after Jorge Martinez bumped him during the race and caused him to lose control of his bike.

Somehow, Martinez clung to Calvo's bike and forced Calvo to pull over, while Martinez was hanging off the back of his opponent's bike.

When the bike finally came to a stop, Martinez reached back and threw a HAYMAKER shot right at Calvo's face -- knocking the racer on his ass!!

But, kudos to Calvo ... who got up ... and ran back after Martinez, trying to continue the fight ON THE TRACK while other racers zoomed by.

Eventually, things broke up ... but wow. Insane.

Both racers were disqualified on the spot -- but now the Latin American Motorcycle Association has doled out the bigger punishment -- and it's 2-year suspensions for both fighters.

Too bad ... we wanna see the rematch!!!!