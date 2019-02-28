NFL's Demaryius Thomas Arrested For Vehicular Assault ... In Denver Crash

Demaryius Thomas Arrested For Vehicular Assault In Denver Crash

Exclusive Details

NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was arrested Wednesday night for "vehicular assault" -- in connection with a February 16 crash in Denver, authorities say.

Officials say Thomas was driving at speeds exceeding 70 MPH in a 30 MPH zone -- which not only qualifies as reckless driving, but also felony vehicular assault.

If convicted on the felony charge, Thomas faces up to 3 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Officials say they conducted an investigation into the crash using "information from the vehicle and preliminary speed analysis" to confirm Thomas was traveling at over 70 miles per hour.

Thomas is listed on the police report as 6'3", 230 pounds.

We've obtained DT's mug shot -- you can see Thomas suffered a left eyeball injury.

As we previously reported, the 31-year-old ex-Broncos star was driving around Denver around 12:20 AM. We spoke with witness Michael Tafoya, who said he lost control of his car, hit a curb and rolled 3 times before landing in a grassy median.

Cops and emergency personnel arrived to the scene a short time later and took over -- managing to free Thomas and his 2 passengers.

Cops say all 3 people in the car were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries. One of the passengers suffered serious bodily injuries as a result of the crash.

A witness tells TMZ Sports ... Thomas seemed to be fine other than a "hellacious knot" on his head.

Thomas played for the Broncos for nine seasons before being traded mid-way through this past year to the Texans. He's now a free agent after Houston released him earlier this month.