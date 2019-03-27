Aaron Rodgers Flies Danica Patrick to Paris for Her Birthday, 'Amazing'

Add "Boyfriend of the Year" to Aaron Rodgers' trophy case ... the QB took Danica Patrick to Paris for her birthday -- and she was SWOOOOONNNNIIINGGGG!!!!
"For my birthday he said pack a bag, we are going somewhere......" the ex-NASCAR driver said ... "Amazing."
The Green Bay Packers superstar and Danica have been going strong for over a year now ... and things are DEFINITELY getting serious.
The two have traveled the world together during Aaron's downtime from football ... with both droppin' L-bombs left and right -- and postin' lovey-dovey pics all the time.
But, France for an on-the-whim birthday trip?? Now, we KNOW this really ain't a fling ...
"Happy Birthday to this Beautiful, intelligent, strong, driven, bad ass woman that I get to stand beside in this life," Aaron wrote ... "#lover #friend #travelpartner #smokinhot #finewine"
Aaron's got a few more months to hang with Danica before it's back to the daily grind of Packers training camp.
Which begs the question ... could there be a ring in Danica's future before Aaron chases his second one with the Pack next season????
Stay tuned ...