Osundairo Brothers Clam Up About Jussie Smollett

The 2 brothers who allegedly faked the homophobic and racist "attack" against Jussie Smollett will not go public and stand by their claim it was all staged ... and we've learned their lawyer has quit as a result.

Moments after Jussie was cleared by the State's Attorney, the lawyer for Abel and Ola urged them to make a public statement, standing by their claim Jussie faked the "attack." We're told they refused, and ultimately their lawyer, Gloria Schmidt, bailed on them, saying she didn't want to rep them anymore.

The question ... why would Abel and Ola go radio silent, especially because Jussie essentially pointed the finger right back at them, saying he never lied and the "attack" was real? The police, prosecutors and even the 2 brothers say they were the ones in the street with Jussie ... but everyone other than the actor says it was a hoax.

It's unclear if Jussie still has a relationship with Abel and Ola. Both had bit parts on "Empire" and Jussie had hired them both to train him. They had spent a significant amount of time together before the incident. Jussie cut a $3,500 check to the brothers for the training, although Schmidt has said part of that money was for the "attack."