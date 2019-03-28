Paul Pierce Warns Lakers ... Zion Williamson Can't Save You!!!

Not even Zion Williamson can single-handedly help lift LeBron's Lakers to championship level ... so says Paul Pierce, who tells TMZ Sports, "Y'all need more than that!"

"Zion is not the savior, but he's very good -- but y'all need more than that!"

Of course, Zion could be in L.A.'s plans this offseason ... they're terrible and now have a shot at the No. 1 overall pick.

But, Pierce says if the Lakers somehow win the lottery and DO draft Zion, he tells us that won't be enough to get LBJ back to the finals.

"Y'all need a lot," Paul says ... "A lot. A lot."

The problem?? The big-name NBA free agents -- Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving -- don't seem to have much desire to play with LeBron in his old age.

But, there's good news for the King -- according to Pierce.

"LeBron is doing very well out here -- with his production company."

SHAAAAAAAAAAAAADDEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!

(Friendly shade though).