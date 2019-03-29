TMZ

Rob Gronkowski Sells Awesome Boston Condo ... for $2.3 Mil

3/29/2019 1:33 PM PDT

Breaking News

Rob Gronkowski isn't just saying goodbye to the Patriots -- he also just bid adieu to his incredible Boston condo ... for $2.3 MILLION!

The retired NFL legend only bought the place a few years ago -- but felt it was time to move, and we're told he made about $400,000 in profit after selling the place with Douglas Elliman agent George Sarkis. 

It's got everything a Boston superstar could want -- a 2,100 square foot penthouse with a sick rooftop deck and BBQ area ... and it's in walking distance from bars and restaurants in the Seaport District! 

Gronk's decor is pretty sweet, too -- the 29-year-old hung a ton of sports memorabilia on the walls that clearly meant a lot to him ... including the NFL jerseys of his brothers Dan, Chris and Glenn

There's even a painting that shows Rob and his brothers in their football uniforms. 

So, where's Gronk going to next? Anywhere he wants ... the guy reportedly made more than $53 MILLION during his NFL career and that doesn't even include all of the endorsement money! 

