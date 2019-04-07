Lil Xan's Girlfriend/Fiancee Suffers Miscarriage

Lil Xan Fiancee Suffers Miscarriage

Lil Xan's girlfriend/fiancee has suffered a miscarriage.

Annie Smith revealed she and Xan lost the baby, saying, "Today I feel a hurt I never knew existed. A pain that comes from my soul. To my beautiful angel, mommy loves you more than she ever knew possible. You have made me the happiest woman in the world knowing I had the chance to be your mommy... I wish more than anything I could meet you, hold you and love you."

As we reported, Xan and Annie announced in mid-February she was 5 weeks pregnant.

Xan at the time told us he was surprised but super excited his girlfriend was pregnant. He also said it was now his motivation to stay sober and motivated.

After the miscarriage, Annie went on to say to the baby she lost, "I wish you could have known how truly blessed you were to have a daddy like Diego. We love you little angel."