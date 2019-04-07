Lil Xan's Girlfriend/Fiancee Suffers Miscarriage

Lil Xan's girlfriend/fiancee has suffered a miscarriage.
Annie Smith revealed she and Xan lost the baby, saying, "Today I feel a hurt I never knew existed. A pain that comes from my soul. To my beautiful angel, mommy loves you more than she ever knew possible. You have made me the happiest woman in the world knowing I had the chance to be your mommy... I wish more than anything I could meet you, hold you and love you."
As we reported, Xan and Annie announced in mid-February she was 5 weeks pregnant.
Xan at the time told us he was surprised but super excited his girlfriend was pregnant. He also said it was now his motivation to stay sober and motivated.
these were taken the first day we met and the first few months we knew each other. feels like a lifetime ago. the moment i met you i knew you were special. i fell head over heels in love with you and only love you more and more every single day. i didn’t know it was possible to feel this way about another human. starting a family with you has been the most magical, beautiful blessing God has given me. today i feel a hurt i never knew existed. a pain that comes from my soul. to my beautiful angel, mommy loves you more than she ever knew possible. you have made me the happiest woman in the world knowing i had the chance to be your mommy. feeling you grow inside my body has been the most special gift i have been given, my prayers were answered with you. i wish more than anything that i could meet you, hold you and love you. teach you all the beautiful things in life and show you the world. i wish you could’ve known how truly blessed you were to have a daddy like diego. we love you little angel. always ♥️
After the miscarriage, Annie went on to say to the baby she lost, "I wish you could have known how truly blessed you were to have a daddy like Diego. We love you little angel."