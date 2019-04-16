Chris Hardwick Sued You Bailed On Our Podcast ... Give Us Back That $606K!!!

Chris Hardwick Sued By Podcast Partner For $606,000

Chris Hardwick ﻿is being accused of bowing out of a deal to produce a weekly podcast and failing to pay back the rest of his $1 million cash advance ... this according to a new lawsuit.

In legal docs, obtained by TMZ, podcast company Cadence13 claims Chris signed a two-year deal in early 2018 to create four podcasts per month ... but the company claims Chris stopped making new episodes in June of last year after an actress accused him of emotional and sexual abuse.

As we've reported ... Chris' ex-girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra, accused him of sexual and emotional abuse during their relationship. Hardwick denied the accusations.

In the suit, Chris' podcast partner claims it paid the comedian $1 million in advances, but claims he's yet to pay the full amount back after stopping his weekly "ID10T" podcast.

According to the docs, Cadence13 says it recouped about $394K in ad revenue -- but they're still going after for him the remaining $606K.