Dina Lohan Back with Online Boyfriend, He Buys Her An Engagement Ring

Exclusive Details

Dina Lohan is getting back together with her online boyfriend ... and she's got an engagement ring in her future.

It's another strange twist in Dina's relationship with Jesse Nadler ... they broke up last week after getting into a huge argument over another woman, but now their long-distance love is back on!!!

Jesse tells TMZ ... Dina reached out to him on Sunday night and they hashed everything out. He says she apologized for wrongly accusing him of chatting up another lady, and now everything's fine and dandy.

And, get this ... Jesse tells us he bought Dina an ENGAGEMENT RING, and he's going to give it to her when they finally come face-to-face for the first time. Talk about cutting to the chase.

Of course, Jesse tells us he and Dina still don't have a date for when their big in-person meeting is finally going down. They've been kicking that can down the road for a while.

Dina isn't the only one being lavished with gifts ... Jesse tells us Dina sent him a huge box of memorabilia from the 'Wendy Williams Show.' Dina was on a recent episode, and Jesse says she hooked him up with robes, mugs and other swag from the show -- plus some stuff for his mother, who is battling cancer.

We'll see if these 2 ever meet for real for real -- and, as for the engagement ring. Sorry, Dina ... spoiler alert?