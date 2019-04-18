Legends Football League Fan Choked Out ... For Storming Field

EXCLUSIVE
A Legends Football League fan learned the hard way to not storm the field this month ... 'cause a security guard straight-up choked him out for the offense!!!
It all went down on April 5 at Citizens Bank Arena in Ontario, Calif., when a couple fans got a little TOO into Seattle's win over the L.A. Temptation.
The guys bum-rushed the turf ... and when they were met by security guards -- the dudes didn't take it easy on them.
One of the guys was immediately put in a chokehold ... and ate a few elbows. The other dude didn't fare much better -- he was grounded and pounded on!!!!
Unclear if the guys faced charges afterward ... but, either way, we're pretty sure they were already hit with enough punishment for the crime!!