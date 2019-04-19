Kobe Bryant on Mathew Knowles 1-on-1 'I Don't Think He Made Another Point'

Kobe Bryant on Mathew Knowles, 'I Don't Think He Made Another Point'

Breaking News

Kobe Bryant is setting the record straight on that old footage of his 1-on-1 game with Beyonce's dad ... saying he totally CRUSHED the guy ... and didn't let him score another basket!!

The 20-year-old footage surfaced last week ... showing Kobe and Mathew Knowles playing a quick pickup game on the set of Destiny's Child's "Bug a Boo" video shoot ... with MK scoring an easy layup on the Laker legend.

Mamba is finally addressing the highlight ... making it clear that even though the move was nice, he LET Knowles score ... and then he started playing forreal.

“I don’t think he made another basket after that.”@kobebryant tells the story behind his one-on-one game with Beyoncé's dad, @MathewKnowles. pic.twitter.com/apgypNPyzX — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 19, 2019

In natural Kobe fashion, Bryant wants people to know he ended up coming out on top ... even if the footage makes it look like he lost to a dude who didn't play a lick in the NBA (although Knowles hooped in college).

Kobe cops to trash-talkin' with Knowles ... and says agreed to hoop with Mathew after he mentioned playing at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

We also talked to Knowles about the viral footage ... and he wants another shot at Kobe, saying he'll "kick your ass" again!!

What do ya got going on, KB?? Let's make the rematch happen!!!