Snoop Dogg Blasts Clippers, You'll Never Be the Lakers!

**WARNING -- VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE**

Snoop Dogg is already counting the Clippers out of the playoffs -- saying they SUCK -- and they'll never be as good as the Lakers.

The rap legend went OFF after the Clips got destroyed by the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night -- saying the series is a wrap already ... even though L.A. is only down 2-1.

"So what y'all made the playoffs, n**** , y'all ain't doing nothing," Snoop said ... "Same ol' Clippers."

Snoop is a hardcore Lakers fan -- and even though the Lake Show didn't make the playoffs, he still thinks it's WORSE to be a Clipper.

"Y'all still our little brothers, n****! Clippers gonna always be our little brothers ... No banners. No flags. Nothing!"

On the flip side, the Lakers have 16 championships and 31 conference titles ... plus, they've retired jerseys of some of the greatest players in NBA history -- from Magic to Kobe.

Bottom line ... there's no L.A. love for the Clippers here.