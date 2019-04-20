Terence Crawford Says Claressa Shields Would 'Do Well' Boxing Conor McGregor

Terence Crawford Claressa vs. Conor McGregor??? ... Don't Count Her Out!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Boxing superstar Terence Crawford says he's confident Claressa Shields wouldn't just hold her own in a boxing match with Conor McGregor ... "she would do well!!!"

Of course, Shields sent shockwaves through the boxing world when she called out several MALE fighters by name ... Keith Thurman, Shawn Porter and Gennady Golovkin.

Crawford says Shields is a BEAST -- but he's not super confident she'd beat a top-level pro male fighter.

A lesser pro -- like Conor McGregor, perhaps? Crawford's got some thoughts ...

Crawford has his own fight to worry about this weekend -- he's facing Amir Khan at Madison Square Garden in NYC on Saturday night ... don't miss that one!!!