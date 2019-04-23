Fred Savage Harassment Lawsuit Dismissed, All Signs Point to Settlement

Fred Savage Harassment Lawsuit Dismissed ... Signs Point to Settlement

Fred Savage is no longer being sued for allegedly assaulting and harassing a female crew member on his TV show ... and all signs are pointing to a settlement.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the court signed off on the lawsuit's dismissal ... and the key thing here is the suit's being dismissed with prejudice, which means it's likely Savage and the woman who sued him reached a settlement out of court.

TMZ broke the story ... Youngjoo Hwang sued Savage back in March 2018 for allegedly tormenting female crew members on the set of his TV show, "The Grinder." She claimed he had a rep for intimidating women working under him, hurling profanities and telling them, "Don't ever even f**king look at me anymore!"

When the suit was filed, Savage denied Hwang's accusations, saying they were without merit and completely untrue. Savage said her claims were investigated by FOX, but he says the network found no evidence backing her story.

We reached out to lawyers for Savage and Hwang ... so far, no word back.