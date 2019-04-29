Roddy White Traffic Arrest Video ... 'I Never Got Anything In The Mail!!!'

Roddy White Traffic Arrest Video, 'I Never Got Anything In The Mail!'

EXCLUSIVE

Roddy White was BLINDSIDED when he got the cuffs slapped on him during a traffic stop earlier this month ... telling cops he had no idea he was driving on a suspended license.

"I never got anything in the mail or anything," the Falcons legend says as he's being arrested.

It's all on police video obtained by TMZ Sports ... which shows the ex-Atlanta WR telling Gwinnett County police he straight-up had no clue he missed a court date earlier this year.

You can see in the clip White is shocked to learn of the offense, saying, "Why is my driver's license suspended? Can you tell me why?"

As we previously reported ... White was pulled over in Atlanta on April 12 after officers say he dangerously crossed double lines to enter the carpool lane on I-85.

When cops ran Roddy's name in the system -- they found he had a warrant out for his arrest stemming from a court date from a November 2018 traffic violation that he blew off.

White was hauled to a nearby station where he was booked and processed. His car, an Audi A8L, was impounded.

Roddy is one of the greatest Falcons of all-time, piling up 10,863 yards and 63 TDs in his 11 seasons.