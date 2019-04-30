NBA's Rudy Gobert I Don't Want Robot Refs ... I Want Honest Human Refs

NBA's Rudy Gobert Says No To Robot Refs, And Yes To Human Ref Honesty

EXCLUSIVE

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert says he doesn't want Skynet creations taking over NBA officiating -- he just wants transparency, honesty and accountability from the flesh and blood zebras.

The NBA refs are on the hot seat right now, with some fans thinking they handed a gift game to the Golden State Warriors in the first run of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston.

Gobert was one of the critics on Twitter, saying his Jazz got different treatment from the stripes when they faced off against the Rockets in the 1st round.

There's been talk for years that the way to fix bad calls is to have robot or computer refs take the court over (seems terrifying), but when we got Gobert out he said all that ain't necessary.

"I think it would take something away from the game if you do that."

Gobert, one of the best defensive players in the league, says that carbon-based refs are fine, as long as the players are able to have honest talks with them.

"Dialogue is the most important thing."

Yes, that's true. It would also be nice to avoid a court full of self-aware killer robot refs hell-bent on taking over the world. That's important as well.