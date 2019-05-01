Remy Ma Turns Herself in, Arrested for Assault of 'LHH' Star Brittney Taylor

Remy Ma Turns Herself in to Cops ... Facing Assault Charge

EXCLUSIVE

It took a couple weeks, but Remy Ma is in police custody for allegedly punching Brittney Taylor at a concert last month.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the rapper surrendered to cops Wednesday, flanked by her attorney. We're told she's been booked for misdemeanor assault.

As we reported ... the "Love & Hip Hop New York" star claimed Remy punched her in the right eye while backstage during the Pretty Lou Benefit Concert at Irving Plaza near Union Square on April 16.

While police were investigating the incident, Taylor geared up to file a civil suit against Remy by requesting cops preserve all evidence of the alleged assault, including surveillance footage.

Taylor's attorney, Sanford Rubenstein, tells TMZ that this is real life, not reality TV, and that Brittany is a victim. He stresses that Brittany "has confidence in our system of justice and will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities."

Story developing ...