WWE's Paige Gunning For Hollywood Roles After Biopic Success

WWE superstar Paige just had a movie about herself totally crush it in the box office ... so what's next???

More Hollywood, baby!!!

TMZ Sports spoke with the 26-year-old wrestling star about her plans following the big success with her biopic "Fighting With My Family" ... and she's hoping to get in on the action herself!!!

FYI, 'Fighting' killed it on Rotten Tomatoes, scoring 92% fresh -- which is pretty amazing. Some of the top reviews came from highly respected critics, like Richard Roeper. CinemaScore graded it an A-.

Of course, Paige retired from wrestling last year due to injuries, so now she's ready to tackle a new industry.

"I want to go into movies and stuff like that, start branching out a bit. Obviously, I can't do the wrestling side of things anymore."

We also asked Paige what Ronda Rousey should do after her "impregnation vacation" ... and Becky Lynch will wanna hear her response.