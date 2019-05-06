2019 Met Gala From Elegant to Outrageous ... Celebs Bring It!!!

2019 Met Gala in NYC Once Again Brings Out the Outrageous

This year's Met Gala ﻿once again brought out the good, the rad and the funky.

The annual event's fully underway right now in NYC at the Metropolitan Museum of Art ... and once again it did NOT disappoint. As usual, TONS of celebs poured into the annual and glitzy fundraiser with some intense outfits. From French Montana and Harry Styles to Ashley Graham and Serena Williams.

Check out the pics ... Tons of other celebs also dressed to the nines. Some were a little more laid back -- looking at you, 21 Savage -- while others were not shy going with a little bit of flair -- yes, like Lady Gaga.

"Pose" star Billy Porter might rival Gaga with his royal entrance. Ya really gotta see it to appreciate it. We've also got some pics what celebs will see once inside the Met. It's an eclectic exhibit.

And, that's putting it lightly.