DeAndre Hopkins Oprah Should Play My Mom In Movie ... She'd Be Perfect!!!

DeAndre Hopkins Wants Oprah For Movie Role About Mom, She'd Be Perfect!

DeAndre Hopkins' mom is getting a movie made about her inspirational life ... and now, the Houston Texans superstar is giving TMZ Sports his perfect fit for her role -- Oprah!

If ya missed it ... Sabrina Greenlee is set to be the subject of a new Hollywood picture -- 'cause her story is amazing.

Back in 2002, she was ambushed by a woman who threw a dangerous mixture of drain cleaner and Clorox bleach at her face ... which blinded her immediately.

The attack nearly killed her -- and sent her into deep depression afterward -- but she battled back to be an awesome mother and an active community leader.

So, when we got her famous son, DeAndre, out in Bev Hills this past weekend ... we had to ask, who should play Momma in the flick??

DeAndre first threw out Issa Rae ... but then said Oprah would be a GREAT fit, telling us, "My mom's older, so Oprah would be dope."

Of course, the decision won't be up to the football star ... he tells us BRON Studios will be the ones making the call there.

But, DeAndre is stoked for the new movie and his mom regardless, telling us, "Man, it's awesome."