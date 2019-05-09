TMZ

David Beckham Punished ... In Handsomest Court Appearance Ever

5/9/2019 6:44 AM PDT

David Beckham Punished In Handsomest Court Appearance Ever

Breaking News

Good news, bad news for David Beckham ... 

The bad news -- the soccer legend just got hit with a 6-month driving ban in London after being caught using his cell phone behind the wheel back in November.

The good news -- the 43-year-old turned the courtroom into a catwalk and strutted into court looking BEAUTIFUL.

Officials say the square-jawed superstar was chatting away on his celly while pushing a $130,000 Bentley in Central London on Nov. 21 -- and just like in Los Angeles, that's a big no-no across the pond these days. 

During his appearance at Bromley Magistrates Court, Beckham -- wearing a sharp charcoal suit with a white shirt and black tie -- was ordered to pay a $1,100 fine and had his driving license suspended for 6 months. 

Of course, Beckham has so much money, he can afford a driver to take him anywhere he wants to go for the next 6 months ... so, no biggie for Becks. 

Beautiful man though. Seriously. 

