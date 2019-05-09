Jason Pierre-Paul Wrecked Car Was $350k Ferrari ... Officials Blamed Weather

Jason Pierre-Paul was behind the wheel of $350,000 Ferrari when he crashed into a concrete barrier on May 2 ... this according to the crash report obtained by TMZ Sports.

The Florida Highway Patrol states JPP was driving a red 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista -- a rocket ship on wheels that tops out at 211 mph. The car goes from 0 to 60 in 2.8 seconds.

Officials say the Tampa Bay Bucs superstar lost control of the car around 2:38 AM and collided with a concrete barrier on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale. There were no skid marks or debris found in the roadway.

Despite the curious time of the accident, officials say the responding officers did NOT suspect JPP was under the influence of alcohol or drugs ... and was NOT tested for either.

Instead, cops say they believe "weather conditions" -- specifically wet road surfaces -- caused the NFL star to lose control.

JPP and his passenger were transported to a nearby hospital. The NFL star reportedly suffered a broken neck and will likely be out for the 2019 NFL season.