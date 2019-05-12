NBA's Brandon Jennings Kanye's Gotta Go Gospel ... Sunday Services Are Legit

NBA's Brandon Jennings Says Kanye's Gotta Go 100% Gospel

EXCLUSIVE

It's time for Kanye to give his music 100% to the lord ... that's according to Brandon Jennings, who says Kanye's Sunday Services are SO GOOD, that Ye should think about going gospel for real.

If you don't know what Sunday Services are we'll tell you ... it's where Kanye invites a bunch of famous people to Calabasas for an inspirational praise and worship session ... on Sunday.

It's not exactly church, but when we got Jennings out in L.A. he told us he's been, and it's AMAZING.

"If you love music, go to Kanye's service on Sunday ... for me I love music and it's positive and I see a lot of families there."

Must be really life-changing, 'cause Jennings thinks Kanye should turn in his keyboard for an organ, at least for one record.

"I think he should put out a gospel album, he'll definitely win a Grammy for that."

Kanye's done the gospel thing before -- remember "Jesus Walks?" -- so it's not out of the question.

Hell, with Kanye, nothing's out of the question.