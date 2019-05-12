Michael B Jordan Says No To Conor McGregor In 'Creed 3'

Michael B. Jordan Conor McGregor In 'Creed 3?' ... I don't Think So

EXCLUSIVE

Michael B. Jordan doesn't want Conor McGregor's people to call his people about a role in 'Creed 3' ... because it seems like MBJ ain't at all interested in sharing the screen with the Irish mega-star.

We got Mike out in NYC -- wearing a Game Of Thrones style shoulder sheath with an umbrella in it (pulled it off too) -- and asked him if he'd be into the idea of Conor popping up in the next flick.

"Eh, I don't know about that man."

Now we should say ... Adonis Creed (Michael's character) fights at heavyweight, and Conor is like 155 pounds, so without a hell of a weight cut, we're now sure how the two would fight.

Still though, interesting that MBJ didn't even sound excited at all to share the screen in any way with Conor ... is the shine coming off the Irishman's star?

BTW ... we also asked about Deontay Wilder's chances of popping up in the movie ... something that two other stars of the flick have already said they're down for ... and Michael seemed more receptive.

Only slightly though. ... Michael is a very tough casting director.