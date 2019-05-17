LAPD Cop Hits Awesome Trick Basketball Shot, Kids Go Crazy!

LAPD Cop Hits Awesome Trick Shot ... Kids Go Crazy!!!

To Protect and ... SWISH!!!

Check out this real LAPD officer showing off his real basketball skills the other day ... hitting a no-look, backwards trick shot LIKE A BOSS!!!

The kids went absolutely CRAZY -- cheering and screaming like they just watched Kawhi Leonard's buzzer beater in person.

The officer's name is Arius George -- aka Trick Shot Cop -- and his hoop skills are so impressive, he caught the eye of the Harlem Globetrotters and they did an event together back in February.

This dude's IG page is crazy too. He can ball for real.