DJ Diablo, Lil Xan DJ Says He's Okay After Suicide Scare ... Xan Totally Wasted

DJ Diablo and Lil Xan Hit the Club After 5150 Suicide Scare

EXCLUSIVE

Diablo seems to have rebounded in a big way ... after his involuntary psych hold and an apparent suicide attempt.

We got the DJ/producer in West Hollywood Saturday night outside Delilah, and he was super introspective about the downward spiral he had experienced just weeks before, when he posted an alarming note on Instagram, saying, "I'm gonna end it tonight. Goodbye everyone."

Diablo was placed on a 5150 hold after friends called the cops to rush over and help him. He now says one of his missions is to spread awareness about mental illness, and how to take steps to keep it in check.

Diablo was at the club with Lil Xan, who was clearly wasted as they made their exit.

And, Diablo gives a shout out to Paris Hilton, who helped him see the light after plunging into darkness. He also expresses empathy for Britney Spears.