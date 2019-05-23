Chris Broussard I Didn't Lie About Texting KD ... But I Didn't Text KD

Chris Broussard Says He Didn't Lie About Texting Durant, But He Didn't Text Durant

Breaking News

Life lesson ... text is text, and DM is DM.

Chris Broussard just learned this lesson HARD, courtesy of comments he made about his relationship with NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

This all started when Chris went on FS1's 'Undisputed' and suggested the Warriors playing well in Durant's absence was a "nightmare" for KD ... prompting Durant to clap back on Twitter.

So, Broussard went back on FS1 and discussed his relationship with KD -- saying he and Durant "text" all the time about a variety of topics ... some good, some bad.

Stay with us here ...

That prompted Durant to return to Twitter and let the world know he's NEVER texted with Broussard, and doesn't even have his phone number.

Soooooo ... who's lying?

Well, no one according to Chris ... who just made a video saying he does talk to Durant often, but when he said "text" he was referring to DMs on Instagram and Twitter.

On @kdtrey5 situation:



In the past year, I have 60+ IG & Tw DMs from KD, mostly from 3 convos initiated by him spanning 5+ hrs each.



I won’t expose them out of respect 4 KD & others I text with.



I will continue to love, respect & pray for KD - & objectively analyze his game. pic.twitter.com/PBJwG67YKa — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) May 23, 2019

So, he's never texted KD. But, he has texted KD -- explaining that he doesn't really see a difference between text and DM because a private convo is a private convo.

It's a fair point but fact of the matter is ... it's not the same.

Just to help everyone out ... here's the hierarchy of communication so everyone can navigate these newfangled technology streets:

1. Actual phone convo

2. Text

3. DM

4. Comments (back and forth)

5. Mere social media follow

Everyone got it? Great. You're welcome.