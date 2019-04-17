Clippers' Patrick Beverley 'No Beef' With Kevin Durant ... 'It's All Fun'

Clippers' Patrick Beverley Says 'No Beef' With Kevin Durant, 'It's All Fun'

Patrick Beverley and Kevin Durant only LOOK like they hate each other on the court ... so says Beverley himself, who tells TMZ Sports he has ZERO real beef with the Warriors superstar.

"Hell no!" Pat says ... "I don't got no beef with anybody."

"It's all fun, man. Just two good teams, two good players battling."

Of course ... cameras seem to tell a different story -- 'cause the two have been at each other's throats in the first two Warriors-Clippers playoff games.

In fact, Pat and KD were both ejected in the Warriors' Game 1 win ... and it looked pretty heated.

But Pat told us at Lou Williams' Ethika pop-up shop in L.A. on Tuesday night they've got no bad blood ... and they're both just out there competing for a championship.

As for if their contentious on-the-court games will affect whether or not K.D. would consider joining the Clippers in free agency this offseason ... ya gotta hear Pat's answer.

By the way, Pat also tells us one of his Clippers teammates is a surefire Hall of Famer -- can you guess which one???