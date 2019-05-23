Luann de Lesseps Dodges Jail Time for Mimosas ... But Gets New Probation Terms

'RHONY' Luann de Lesseps Dodges Jail Time for Alleged Probation Violation

Exclusive Details

Luann de Lesseps ﻿felt the cold steel of handcuffs Thursday, but she's NOT going back to jail for violating her probation by downing a couple of mimosas.

The 'Real Housewives of New York' star went before a Florida judge and during the hearing they put her in cuffs ... but the State's Attorney for Palm Beach County State tells TMZ ... she was not taken to jail ... contrary to several reports.

As we've reported ... Luann recently told her probation officer she had "2 glasses of mimosas after a performance" in Chicago. That's a major no-no because she's supposed to stay away from booze for a whole year under the plea deal she struck in her drunken arrest case.

We're told the court didn't believe she was taking her probation seriously -- so the judge ordered additional probation conditions for Luann. They include keeping a breathalyzer in her car, weekly telephone counseling, monthly in-person meetings with a psychiatrist and taking the prescription drug Antabuse ... which treats alcoholism.

A rep for Luann tells TMZ ... she looks forward to completing the last couple months of probation and putting this entire situation behind her and moving on with her life.