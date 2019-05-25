Kevin Hart Shoots Down Oscar De La Hoya's Boxing Deal, Are You Crazy?!

Sorry, Oscar De La Hoya ... you will NOT be making money off Kevin Hart's boxing career -- 'cause the actor says there's no way in HELL he's stepping in the ring for real!!!
If ya missed it ... Hart took on poker star Antonio Esfandiari in a fun exhibition match a few weeks ago, and De La Hoya told us he was fired up about the chance to be Hart's boxing promoter.
At the time, Oscar said, "If he wants a promoter, Kevin, give me a call. I can put you on the big stage here in Vegas live on DAZN."
When we got Hart out in NYC this week ... we had to ask about Oscar's offer -- and Hart couldn't shut down The Golden Boy faster!!!
"Boxing? I'm 40 years old!" Hart said .. "I can't box at this age."
It's a big bummer ... considering there was already HUGE interest in Hart's sparring sesh with Esfandiari -- big stars like Jonah Hill and Don Cheadle had ringside seats.
But, Kevin did leave the door open for a rematch with Antonio in a few years ... so maybe call Oscar then???