Jim Boeheim Police Car Crash Video ... 'It's F*cking Awful; He's Shook Up Isn't He?'

Jim Boeheim Police Car Crash Video, 'It's F*cking Awful'

EXCLUSIVE

TMZ Sports has obtained police footage of the moments after Jim Boeheim struck and killed a man on a NY highway in February ... and cops clearly felt awful for the Syracuse coach.

The 74-year-old was returning home from dinner on Feb. 20 at around 11 PM when he says he "observed a vehicle sitting in the roadway" on Route 690 in the City of Syracuse.

When Boeheim swerved to avoid the car ... he hit a pedestrian named Jorge Jimenez in the road -- killing him.

When police arrived on the scene ... they were shocked to find it was the legendary basketball coach behind the wheel -- with one cop saying, "It's f*cking Jim Boeheim!"

As the police learn more about the accident and what went down ... you can tell they feel sorry for the coach, 'cause one officer says, "That's fucking awful; he's shook up isn't he?"

You can see from pictures obtained by TMZ Sports the scene WAS horrific ... with an imprint of Jimenez's body clearly left on the hood of Boeheim's SUV.

Cops eventually took Boeheim back to the station to officially record his side of the story ... and afterward, officers commented once again on how badly they felt for the coach.

"Dude, that sucks, though," one cop says ... "Like, you're not doing anything wrong and you just go kill somebody?"

Cops eventually determined Boeheim was going 11 MPH over the 55 MPH speed limit ... but they classified it as a "tragic accident" and declined to file charges.

For his part, Boeheim said in a statement after the crash he was "heartbroken" over the whole incident.