LeBron & Wade's Kids Teaming Up Doesn't Guarantee Titles, Says Kenny Smith

EXCLUSIVE

Don't plan the parades at Sierra Canyon High just yet ... 'cause the next generation of the James/Wade duo teaming up does NOT mean it'll have the same results as their dads -- so says Kenny Smith.

The basketball world pretty much lost their minds when the news broke that freshman Bronny James and senior Zaire Wade will be teammates next season -- bringing back memories of the Peanut Butter and Jelly combo, LeBron and D-Wade, had in Miami.

The Jet -- who has an AAU team and knows his stuff about youth hoops -- says Bronny and Zaire will be able to contend off the rip ... but California basketball is filled with massive, skilled kids ... so it'll be tough.

"There's multiple things that you need," Kenny says ... "Especially Bronny being so young, only being a freshman. The age difference is tough."

Of course, their daddies won 2 titles with the Heat ... and created tons of highlights together. Smith sees that in their future as well.

"They'll be good and entertaining. But, this is California basketball ... just realize it's real."