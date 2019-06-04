'Fast N' Loud' Star Richard Rawlings Gushes Over New Love, Post-Divorce

'Fast N' Loud' Richard Rawlings Divorce in My Rear View ... Meet New 'Love of My Life'!!!

"Fast N' Loud" star Richard Rawlings likes to move fast -- he's in the fast cars biz after all -- and introducing to the world his new bae and love of his life.

We got Richard out Sunday leaving Craig's in WeHo where we couldn't help but notice him surrounded by two beautiful ladies but only one who revs his engine ... his new, smokin' hot GF!! The other equally gorgeous woman is his pal and fellow car-freak, Courtney Hansen, host of the History Channel's "The Ride That Got Away."

Check out the vid ... Richard makes it crystal clear he's met the one ... just weeks after his divorce was finalized.

We broke the story ... Richard filed for divorce back in March. He'd been married to Suzanne Rawlings twice ... first in 1999 and then again in 2015.

No doubt about it ... Richard's moved on and already off the market and seems like he's down for the count.

BTW ... Richard gives us an update on his beloved Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat that was stolen from him back in September 2018.

Not sure what he's happier about ... the Hellcat or his new girl. Our money's on bae.