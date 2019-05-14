'Fast N' Loud' Star Richard Rawlings Finalizes Divorce, Must Pay $300k

'Fast N' Loud' Richard Rawlings Divorce is Official ... She Gets a Benz and $$$

"Fast N' Loud" star Richard Rawlings is officially a single man ... but it wasn't cheap.

Richard's now ex-wife, Suzanne, will get to keep all of her bank accounts plus the 2019 Mercedes SL 450 roadster ... according to new divorce docs, obtained by TMZ. She owes a little over $80k on the whip but shouldn't have any problem covering her car note.

Richard says he'll fork over $300k to Suzanne ... in 2 payments.

The good news for the reality TV hot rod guru is he gets to keep all of his belongings ... clothing, jewelry, etc. -- and, most importantly, his 1968 Ford Shelby Mustang GT350 H Fastback.

As we first reported ... Richard -- the 50-year-old co-star of the uber-popular Discovery show -- filed for divorce back in March. This is their second time going down this road -- Richard and Suzanne first divorced in 2009, after 10 years of marriage. They remarried in 2015, but here we are again.

They don't have any kids -- other than Richard's Mustang -- so that seemed to move divorce proceedings along quickly.