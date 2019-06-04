Pete Rose Reveals Best Player Missing From Hall Of Fame, It Ain't Me!

Pete Rose is NOT the best player missing from baseball's Hall of Fame ... so says The Hit King himself, who tells TMZ Sports a Chicago White Sox legend is!!
"Joe Jackson," Rose says.
Pete made the revelation to us out in NYC on Tuesday morning -- surprisingly not saying his own name. So, we had to ask ... why?
"Well," Rose responded ... "Do you know who he is?!"
For those unfamiliar, Shoeless was a stud outfielder back in the early 1900s ... batting a career .356 while helping the Sox win the 1917 World Series.
Of course, Jackson famously was involved in the Black Sox Scandal -- where Chicago players allegedly accepted money to throw the 1919 World Series -- and he's been banned from the Hall ever since.
Rose clearly thinks that's a mistake ... saying Jackson is the most talented player not in the HOF ... which is shocking, considering Pete's a 17-time All-Star with 4,256 career hits!!!