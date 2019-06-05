Andy Ruiz I'm Gunning For Deontay Wilder ... After Joshua Rematch

Andy Ruiz Gunning For Deontay Wilder, 'I Gotta Get Joshua First'

EXCLUSIVE

Andy Ruiz says he's ready to do something Anthony Joshua wouldn't do -- actually make a fight with Deontay Wilder ... telling TMZ Sports, "That's what we're aiming for!"

Oh, and Ruiz also says THE DRAKE CURSE IS REAL!!!!

The heavyweight boxing champ was leaving "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday when we asked about a potential fight with The Bronze Bomber ... and Ruiz told us he's all the way down!!

"But, first things first," Ruiz said ... "I gotta get Joshua."

Ruiz is referring to the rematch clause which was included in his original fight contract with Anthony Joshua. AJ has already triggered the clause and the rematch is expected to go down later this year.

But, after that, Ruiz says he's all about Deontay -- the reigning WBC heavyweight champ.

FYI, Wilder praised Ruiz after upsetting Joshua over the weekend -- saying, "You’ve been blessed to come out of the struggle and to become the 1st Mexican Heavyweight Champion Ever!"

"P.S. It’s all up to you in what you do with this huge opportunity."

As for Drake, Joshua famously posed with the rapper before the Ruiz fight -- and then lost -- reinforcing the belief that Drake curses athletes!

So, when we asked Ruiz about it, he told us bluntly, "Don't even bring Drake around me!"

HA!

There's more ... Ruiz also talked about his diet, workout routine and that epic post-victory meal after the Joshua fight -- which sounds AWESOME!!

Congrats to the champ!!!