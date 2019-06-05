WWE's Kofi Kingston Says Ghana Trip Changed My Life, 'I Met the President!'

WWE's Kofi Kingston Ghana Trip Changed My Life ... 'I Met the President!'

WWE superstar Kofi Kingston is back from Ghana ... and he LOVED IT!!!!!

You gotta watch this clip ... Kofi says returning to his home country after winning the WWE championship was one of the greatest experiences of his life -- and you can feel his energy through the clip.

Remember, Kingston hadn't been back to Ghana since 1994 (when he moved to the U.S.) -- but he was greeted like a ROCK STAR when he touched down last week at Kotoka International Airport.

Kingston says he met with the President, got to talk with kids, help out women in need and visit his Ghanaian fans -- and it was more incredible than he ever could have imagined.

After the trip, Kofi says he's more motivated than ever to use his celebrity platform to help people and spread good will all over the world.

And, get this ... Kofi says he was blown away by the popularity of WWE in Ghana -- and says he didn't fully understand the global reach of pro wrestling until he landed in Africa.

