Zion Williamson Sucks at Golf ... Proves He's Mortal

TMZ Sports has obtained PROOF that Zion Williamson is, in fact, a human being ... stinkin' it up at the driving range to show he's not incredible at literally everything.
The ex-Duke superstar is obviously a one-of-a-kind freak athlete on the hardwood and he's shown he can throw a football into outer space ... but Z-Dub hit an L.A. golf course on Tuesday and shanked up a storm.
Zion just threw a football 9,000 yards 😵 @ZionW32 pic.twitter.com/3gNS6JHvLW— Overtime (@overtime) November 4, 2017
Look, he's definitely no John Daly ... but we gotta note that we have no idea how much he was trying or if he even cared to give it a good attempt.
So, next time you get down on yourself 'cause you can't dunk like Zion, just remember you're probably a better golfer than him.
As we previously reported, Williamson has been training in L.A. -- while wearing Nikes -- leading up to this month's draft ... enjoying his time on the west coast before he inevitably ends up in New Orleans.