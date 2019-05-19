Zion Williamson Won't Pass Up NBA Money For Duke, Says Matt Barnes

Zion Williamson Never Gonna Pass on NBA Money ... Says Matt Barnes

Matt Barnes says there's no way in hell Zion Williamson's gonna pass up on NBA money just 'cause NOLA ain't New York ... telling TMZ Sports going back to Duke would be too much of a risk.

Earlier this week, there were rumblings Z-Dub could go back to Durham after the Pelicans won the NBA Draft lottery because he was hoping to go to the Knicks.

But, Barnes says all that talk is a bunch of hogwash ... 'cause the future #1 overall pick is expected to land a contract up to $45 million.

... Oh yeah, he's also probably gonna get a $100 MILLION shoe deal ... Soooo, maybe New Orleans won't be so bad!!!

"Money is different these days. I think he'd be passing up on 100-plus million to go back and possibly get hurt again in college, I don't think it's gonna happen," Barnes said.

"The world lost their mind when his shoe blew out and they didn't think he should play anymore. So, I think the fact that there's this much money on the table, I don't see him passing it up."