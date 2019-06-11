Cowboy Cerrone 'in Good Health' After Nasty Injury, No Broken Eye Bones!

Cowboy Cerrone 'Good Health' After Nasty Injury ... No Broken Eye Bones!!!

Cowboy Cerrone says that nasty injury he suffered at UFC 238 is not as bad as it looks ... 'cause he has NO broken bones in his eye and says he's "in good health."

Cerrone took a controversial L at the hands of Tony Ferguson on Saturday ... losing by TKO after the 2nd round. It was an EPIC, bloody battle before the doctor forced the fight to end due to Cerrone's eye being swollen shut.

After the fight, Cerrone went straight to the hospital and didn't talk to media ... and Dana White told reporters he had a broken right orbital bone.

Donald gave his first health update on Tuesday ... and the good news is that it's not as bad as everyone initially suspected.

"Thanks for all the message and concerns," Cowboy says. "Only air was in my eye. No broken bones nor cracked or broken orbital."

Cerrone added that he's down for the rematch with Tony ... and it sounds like everyone -- including Ferguson -- is on board with that.