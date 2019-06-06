Dana White I Approved Tony Ferguson Fight ... After Docs Cleared Him

Dana White Approved Tony Ferguson to Fight After Doctors Cleared Him

Dana White says he personally sat down with Tony Ferguson to evaluate him to make sure he's mentally okay to get back in the Octagon ... but only AFTER Tony was already cleared by doctors.

Tony is set to fight Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC 238 this weekend -- his first fight since his Oct. 2018 victory over Anthony Pettis.

In the days, weeks and months after the Pettis fight, Ferguson had some major issues at home -- his wife Cristina called cops several times because Tony was having manic episodes and acting erratically.

Cristina made it clear she loves Tony and wanted him to get treatment -- but during a Feb. 16 incident, things got to a point where she was scared and needed police to intervene.

Tony was never arrested or charged with a crime -- but his wife made it clear TF needed professional mental help ... which he ultimately got.

In fact, Tony is PROUD of the work he's done with his psychologist and feels he's in a healthy place.

"He's done all the right things it takes to make us feel comfortable that he's good to go," White tells TMZ Sports.

"And we got together in Vegas. We sat down, we talked a while. I'm in a really good place with Tony Ferguson."