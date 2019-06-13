STL Blues' Robby Fabbri From Stanley to Pappy ... Chugs $1,200 Booze!!!

STL Blues' Robby Fabbri Chugs $1,200 Pappy Van Winkle After Stanley Cup

Who chugs Pappy Van Winkle straight from the bottle!?!?!

... STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS DO!!!!

Just ask St. Louis Blues center Robby Fabbri -- who grabbed a bottle of the ultra-rare Pappy Van Winkle rye and slammed it right after beating the brakes off the Boston Bruins!

FYI, Pappy Van Winkle products are the most sought-after whiskeys in the world ... a bottle of PVW Rye can run you about $1,200 -- and that's if you can even find one in the first place!!!!

Most people sip this stuff by the glass ... and that ain't cheap either!

But screw it, it's the Cup and Fabbri was ready to party!

Back in the locker room, the players went crazy too -- and even took a low key shot at the Bruins by playing "I'm Shipping Up to Boston" by the Dropkick Murphys as they poured beers into the trophy.

It was a quick party for the Blues ... they hopped on the plane to get back to the fans with the shiny, new hardware ... and the Blues supporters lost their minds.

Congrats!