Drake Declares Curse Dead, Promises Raptors-Inspired Music

"They said I was a curse, now they cursing each other out."

That was Drake's message to the world moments after his Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Title ... and he's so excited, he's dropping new music to celebrate.

A very hydrated Drizzy went on Instagram to gloat and it was pretty hilarious ... Drake told the fans he's designing the Raptors championship rings and will release 2 new tracks Friday.

The insinuation is the music is inspired by Toronto's incredible championship run ... a run where Drake was on the sidelines cheering his team on for the most of the series.

Drake also had a message for Klay Thompson ... telling the Warriors star they better be FRIENDLY to each other when they see each other over the summer.

"Yo Klay, when you're wake-boarding this summer in your Quicksilver shorts ... when you see me, you better wave! Friendly too!"

Klay probably ain't in the best mood right now ... he reportedly tore his ACL during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.