Drake Called Out By Bucks Coach, 'There's Boundaries For a Reason'

Drake's courtside antics during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals has Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer in his feelings.

The 6 God did all but actually suit up for the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday ... yelling during free throws, laughing when Giannis Antetokounmpo missed said free throws, and even giving Toronto coach Nick Nurse a back rub.

Budenholzer weighed in on the Raps ambassador on Wednesday ... and he ain't happy with Drizzy seemingly getting special access to the hardwood.

"I see it in some timeouts, but I don't know of any person that's attending the game that isn't a participant in the game a coach -- I'm sorry, a player or a coach that has access to the court," Budenholzer says.

"There's certainly no place for fans and, you know, whatever it is exactly that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors.

"You know, to be on the court, there's boundaries and lines for a reason, and like I said, the league is usually pretty good at being on top of stuff like that."

Coach Bud ain't the only 1 pissed off ... Giannis' rep Georgios Dimitropoulos blasted Drizzy earlier today.

"Imagine a gig & an athlete on VIP seats, right next to the band, stands up on the stage just to show off during the entire game, knowing cameras are on him, occasionally even massaging the singer. Security&him both allow it. Never seen anything as disrespectful as this before..."

We've reached out to the NBA for comment ... so far, no word back.

As for Drake ... Game 5 is on Thursday in Milwaukee. Maybe he'll get some court-side seats??