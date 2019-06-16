Lauren London Honors Nipsey on Father's Day ... One Reason I Loved You

Lauren London Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle on Father's Day

Lauren London is remembering Nipsey Hussle on a holiday marked for dads ... and she's doing it with a touching tribute honoring his fatherhood.

On Sunday, Lauren posted a sweet photo of her, Nipsey and their son, whom Lauren is cradling. She captioned her pic, "One of the reasons I fell in Love with You.... Your Fatherhood." Lauren added, "Today we celebrate You Love you Ermias."

Nipsey and Lauren had one child together -- 2-year-old Kross. He also had another child -- his 10-year-old daughter, Emani -- from a previous relationship.

Clearly, Lauren is still mourning the loss of her partner -- who died in March after being shot. She added another message on her Instagram story that hit the point home ... "Sent a lot of prayers to Heaven last night," with prayer hand emojis attached.

As we've reported ... Nipsey's daughter is currently in the custody of his sister, Samantha, after she filed for guardianship over her -- Sam feels Nipsey's first baby mama is unfit to care for the child. They're in the middle of a custody battle right now over the issue.

Kross, meanwhile, is staying with his mom. No problems there.